Robert Brown

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert Eugene Brown was born to Harold and Iva (Severson) Brown Aug. 29, 1941. He was baptized and confirmed at Bethany Lutheran Church. Bob attended high school in Robinson, graduating in 1959. He loved sports and excelled in basketball.

On June 1, 1963, Bob married the love of his life, Iola Dockter, in Linton. After their marriage the couple moved to Wisconsin for one year. They moved back to North Dakota where Bob went to Barber School in Fargo. Bob and Iola moved to Williston where they raised their family and he was known as “Bob the Barber” for 45 years.

Bob was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Williston, and First Lutheran Church, in Alexandria. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing and playing cards.

Bob died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the Knute Nelson Care Center.

He is survived by his wife, Iola; daughters, Candace Goodman (Justin Blanchard) of Baton Rouge, La., Joy (Scott) Stockmoe, of Alexandria, Minn.; four grandchildren, Bradley (Leanne) Goodman, Christopher Goodman, Lauren Stockmoe, Elise Stockmoe; two great-grandchildren: Easton, Violet; two sisters: Carol (Milton) Dobbert, Betty Mayer; two brothers-in-law, Ortwine (Lucy) Dockter, Raymond (Anna Mary) Dockter.