Robert "Bob" J. Fetch

BISMARCK - Robert "Bob" J. Fetch, 68, Bismarck, passed away in a house fire on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. A service is pending for this April at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Robert was born on January 17, 1955 in Fort Riley/Junction City, Kansas, the son to Norman and Helen (Neibauer) Fetch. The family moved to Bismarck, where he was raised and educated attending Wilmore Grade School, Simle Middle School and graduated from Bismarck High School in 1973. He enrolled at Bismarck Junior College where he attended until he entered the United States Air Force and served for two years in Missouri. He then returned to Bismarck and finished earning an Associates of Applied Science degree as an Electrical Technician. Bob worked for Bobcat for 21 years, leaving there in 2008 and then becoming a mail carrier, delivering first in Bismarck and then to rural areas, including Dawson, Steele and Sterling.

In 1999, he met Karyn Ohlhauser. They were married in 2005 and lived in Bismarck. Bob had a passion for cars and owned numerous cars throughout the years. As a senior in high school, he purchased a 55 Chevy, which he redid on his own. He also brought a 69 Camaro into his collection and eventually he sold both of them to buy a 71 Corvette. Not only did he have a love for cars he could drive and fix, he enjoyed collecting and working on model cars also. Bob was an avid Pool player and played in pool leagues throughout the years. He had a soft spot for animals and loved his cats.

He is survived by his wife, Karyn, Fargo; daughter, Lindsey Boushee, Bismarck; step-children: Mike (Billie Jo), Fargo, Dawn (Gunnar) Swanson, Rapid City, SD, Stephanie (Tony) Hopkins, Vergas, MN and Michelle Kihlstrom, Bismarck; several step-grandchildren; siblings: Myron (Mary) Fetch, Bismarck, Victoria Carvell, Bismarck, Arlen (Sherry) Fetch, Mandan and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a step-grandson, Michael.

Arrangements with Eastgate Funeral Service, Bismarck.