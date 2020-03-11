Robert Anderson

Robert “Bob” Wallace Anderson, Wilton, passed in peace on March 8, 2020 at the age of 80 at St. Gabriel's Community, Bismarck. Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Saturday, March 14, at Sunne Lutheran Church, rural Wilton, with Pastor Paul Schauer officiating. Interment will be held 1:30 Saturday in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday with a prayer service at 7 p.m., all at the church.

Bob was born on Dec. 1, 1939, to Lillian (Holden) and Wallace Anderson of Wilton. He was the youngest of four children. He graduated from Wilton High School in 1959.

Bob was the loving father of Vickie Hubbard and Rebecca (Cameron) Boechler, proud grandpa of Seth Boechler, Hayle Boechler, Olivia Hubbard and Jacob Hubbard, and little brother to sisters Betty Lenihan and Margie Cleveland.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

He was preceded in death by his parents Lilian and Wallace Anderson and his sister Yvonne Bailey.

Bob will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a hard-working farmer and rancher, avid hunter, and a big jokester.