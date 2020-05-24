× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robbyn Weinberger, 68, of rural Breien, received her special Angel wings on May 21, 2020, after complications from surgery. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, May 27, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Flasher. Family viewing will be at the church at 9 a.m. and public viewing at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at the St. Lawrence Cemetery in Flasher.

Robbyn Christine was born on Oct. 21, 1951. She was the third child of four that were blessed to Gordon and Ramona (Schreiber) Cofer. As a little girl, Robbyn lived on a farm and this started her love for the outdoors and special pets. Part of her ritual of milking cows by hand came with an occasional "squirt" both into her mouth and the cat's!

She attended country school for two years and then went on to graduate from Roosevelt Public School in Carson in 1969. Some of her activities included cheerleading, track and the honor of being the Homecoming Queen that year.

Robbyn married Jerry Weinberger on her birthday, Oct. 21, 1975. From this union, four little cowboys were born: Cody Kent, Steven John, Paul Joseph, and Jason George. Robbyn was the ultimate Rodeo Mom and loved watching them compete, always being their biggest fan! Her house was known far and wide to always be open to the wayward cowboy traveling through.