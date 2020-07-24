Rick Kaufman

Rick had a special interest in going to auction sales and collecting old cast iron tools. He would bring home buckets of old, rusted wrenches and then use his grinder to bring them back to life. During the summer, one of Rick's treasured pastimes was having a rummage sale, selling tools and visiting with people who stopped by. In the evenings, Rick enjoyed watching a fire on his backyard patio. In his later years, Rick loved to put jigsaw puzzles together, watch Gunsmoke, read novels by Louis L 'Amour, and have coffee with a group of loyal friends. Rick had a love for good, country music. His favorites were Patsy Cline, Elvis Presley and Ray Price. Spending time with his 11 grandkids always brought a smile to his face.

Rick was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Bismarck Elks. He served as an usher and eucharistic minister for Corpus Christi Church for many years and was always willing to volunteer when help was needed. His faith was important to him and he never missed mass. Much of his volunteer hours were spent helping with Knights of Columbus breakfasts, mowing lawn at the Veterans cemetery and helping with fossil preservation at the Heritage Center. In his later years, Rick dealt with many health issues and fought valiantly to the end.