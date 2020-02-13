Richard Weber

Richard “Dick” James Weber, 82, Scranton, passed away Feb. 9, 2020, at MSLCC in Bismarck. Mass of Christian burial will be held 1 p.m. MST Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Sacred Heart Church, Scranton, with Rev. Charles Zins officiating. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place.

Dick was born Nov. 19, 1937, in New England, the son of Jacob and Ida (Fitterer) Weber. He was raised in Scranton and attended school first at St. Mary's in New England and then Scranton Public where he graduated from high school. He enlisted in the army from 1957 to 1959. In August 1970, Dick and Pat (Hanson) were married in Scranton. They raised two children, Lynda and Susan. Dick was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Scranton. He worked at the Knife River Coal Company for 27 years in Gascoyne and also farmed the Weber homestead for 22 years. During his spare time and throughout retirement, he enjoyed fishing and hunting.