Richard Wald

Richard “Rick” Wald, 62, Jamestown, passed away Feb. 4, 2020, at his home. Mass of Christian burial will be held on 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Wishek. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Wishek with a prayer service at 7 p.m.. Burial will be held at Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Wishek.

Share memories and sign online guest book at www.dahlstromfuneralservice.com. Dahlstrom Funeral Home in Wishek entrusted with arrangements.

