Richard Tweeten

Richard "Dick" Tweeten, 76, of Washburn, passed away peacefully at his home on July 27, 2021 under the care of his family and hospice. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31 at First Lutheran Church in Washburn with Pastor Chuck Mann officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery, Washburn. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday at First Lutheran Church followed by a 7:00 p.m. prayer service.
Dick was born March 5, 1945 in Underwood to Ernest H. & Ruby (Nordquist) Tweeten. He attended county school near Washburn and graduated from Washburn High School in 1963. He married the love of his life, Kitty McMaster, in 1964 in Washburn. Together they raised two children, Rick and Tana.
Dick was a proud 4th generation farmer and a lover of John Deere machinery. He was a progressive, successful farmer proven by being a recipient of the NDSU Premier Seed Grower Award (2 years) along with the NDSU/McLean County Outstanding Farmer Award. Early in his farming career he was employed by the ND Farmers Union as a Fieldman serving in Oliver, Mercer, & McLean counties.
Dick continued throughout his life to be active on various farm related boards in McLean County and across the state including the McLean County Crop Improvement Board, Washburn Farmers Union Board (30 years – President, Secretary), McLean County Farmers Union Board (Member), & ND Cloud Modification Boards.
Staying true to his love of cattle as proven by taking his new bride to the ND State Fair on her honeymoon to show, Dick continued as a member of the McLean County Fair Board. He also served as a 4-H Leader for the Washburn Cowboys, was a 4-H McLean County Leaders Council President & member and then served on the NDSU Extension Advisory Council.
In his pursuit for forward improvements in the Washburn Public School, Dick served on the Washburn Public School Board for 9 years, also serving as President during this time. He successfully lobbied for the new construction of the school addition including the gymnasium and Vocational classroom. He was also a member of the Washburn Cardinals Sports Booster Club.
Dick was a member of The Washburn First Lutheran Church and served as a Lutheran Youth Organization Advisor for several years. He maintained several memberships including Farm Bureau, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Washburn Gun Club, Washburn Horse Club, and even was the Founding Member of Washburn Jaycees.
Dick was a proud grandpa and greatly loved having his grandchildren nearby and attending their sporting events. His hobbies included being an AVID newspaper reader for the surrounding communities, bowling, and team roping. Dick also enjoyed hunting and looked forward to deer camp annually.
Dick was not a fan of "chatter", often wanting to know the facts and not all the unnecessary details. He will be remembered for his kind, gentle, and positive spirit and his desire to see the good in people.
Dick enjoyed "talking" with his family encouraging them to do their best, set their goals high, don't settle, & be the best version of themselves.
He is survived by his wife, Kitty Tweeten; son and daughter-in-law, Rick & Laura Tweeten of Washburn; daughter and son-in-law, Tana & David Larsen of Washburn; his grandchildren, Samantha (Wayne) Engelhard of Fargo, Grant (Abigail) Tweeten of Washburn, Taylor "Abby" Tweeten of Washburn, Alexis Waldren of Washburn, and Jordan Waldren of Washburn; one great granddaughter, Collins Marie Engelhard; one sister, Jean (Curt) Lechner of Arizona; one brother-in-law, James Vonderheide of Moline, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Janice Vonderheide.
