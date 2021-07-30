Richard Tweeten

Staying true to his love of cattle as proven by taking his new bride to the ND State Fair on her honeymoon to show, Dick continued as a member of the McLean County Fair Board. He also served as a 4-H Leader for the Washburn Cowboys, was a 4-H McLean County Leaders Council President & member and then served on the NDSU Extension Advisory Council.

In his pursuit for forward improvements in the Washburn Public School, Dick served on the Washburn Public School Board for 9 years, also serving as President during this time. He successfully lobbied for the new construction of the school addition including the gymnasium and Vocational classroom. He was also a member of the Washburn Cardinals Sports Booster Club.

Dick was a member of The Washburn First Lutheran Church and served as a Lutheran Youth Organization Advisor for several years. He maintained several memberships including Farm Bureau, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Washburn Gun Club, Washburn Horse Club, and even was the Founding Member of Washburn Jaycees.

Dick was a proud grandpa and greatly loved having his grandchildren nearby and attending their sporting events. His hobbies included being an AVID newspaper reader for the surrounding communities, bowling, and team roping. Dick also enjoyed hunting and looked forward to deer camp annually.