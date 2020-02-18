Richard Roth

Richard Charles Roth, 84, Glen Ullin, passed away Feb. 14, 2020, at his home. Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Evangelical Congregational Church, Glen Ullin, with Rev. David Skjoldal officiating. Friends and family will gather one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Glen Ullin City Cemetery at a later date. As per Richard's wishes, cremation has taken place.

Richard was born March 21, 1935, at a farm in Grant County to Fred and Mary (Schmelebeck) Roth. He was raised and educated in Grant County. He married Kathleen Kottre, June 22, 1957, at St. John's Church, in Hebron. Richard worked as a heavy equipment operator, drove a wheat truck for farmers, worked construction and did his own ranching. He also worked at the brick yard in Hebron. He had a hobby farm and loved his horses, at times he had sheep, hogs and a Shetland pony. He was also the family country sausage maker; the recipe was in his “hands.” He measured everything that way!