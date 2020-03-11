Richard Peterson

Richard (Rick) Allen Peterson, age 65, died of natural causes on Feb. 27, 2020, in Martinez, Calif.

Rick was born on May 16, 1954, in Jamestown and grew up in Carrington. After graduation from Carrington High School in 1972, he became a long-haul trucker. He lived for two years in Austin, Texas, before moving to Martinez, Calif., in the early 1980s.

Rick is survived by his brother Roger (Veronica) Peterson of Walnut Grove, Calif.; his brother Bruce (Barbara) Peterson of Auburn, Calif.; and eight nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Dorothy Peterson, both of Carrington; and his sister, Lynne Holmes of Arlington, Va.

A celebration of life is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Connolly & Taylor Funeral Home, 4000 Alhambra Ave, Martinez, Calif.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a charity of your choice.

