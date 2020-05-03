Richard Maier

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Richard “Punky” Maier passed away on Dec. 8, 2019 from cancer. He was born on July 24, 1938 to Martin and Mary Lou Maier in Pembina.

He is survived by his four children - Karen (Darcy) Kanta, Jan (Jim) Weleski, Tom (Carla) Maier, Linda (David Burns) Maier; grandchildren Jamie, Luke and Boone Kanta; Jacob Maier and Noah Maier-Weleski; Tegegn and Andu Burns; great-grandchildren Loghan and Brooklynn Weleski; brother Leonard and sisters Judy and Shirley.

Preceded in death by his wife Gloria.

Punky spent most of his working years as a grain elevator manager. He loved to hunt and fish and spent many years cultivating friendships around those activities. He and Gloria loved to walk, garden and go to the casino. He was quick witted, hard working and a great neighbor.

Mass will be on May 7, 2019 at 3 p.m. Due to the pandemic restrictions the funeral will be livestreamed to the Facebook page of Corpus Christi Church @CorpusBismarck. You may also go to http://corpuschristibismarck.com/ then click on their Facebook icon.

(Bismarck Funeral Home)

