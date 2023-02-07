Richard "Dick" E. Britton

TURTLE LAKE - Richard "Dick" E. Britton, 79, Turtle lake, ND died February 3, 2023 at Sanford Health, Bismarck, ND. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, February 10, 2023 at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, rural Turtle Lake with Pastor Randy Emgarten officiating. Interment will be held in the spring in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM with a prayer service at 6:00 PM on Thursday at the church. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Dick was born January 16, 1944 in Turtle Lake the son of Edwin and Ruby (Forland) Britton. He attended his first 8 years of grade school at the Darling School House, which according to him was uphill both ways. He graduated from the Turtle Lake High School in 1962. Following graduation he began farming with his dad. Dick was a fourth generation farmer. He married Lillian Swendsen in 1970 and to this union three children were born, Rick, Jolene and Tim.

He served on many boards and committees which included; Farm Credit Service of Mandan, Equity Elevator, Farmers Union and was currently serving as chairman of the Mclean-McHenry Mutual Board. Dick also served as the Mayor of Turtle Lake and was a lifelong member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church. Dick was known for his love of coffee, travelling, collecting rocks and his gift of gab. He will also be most remembered for his love of his wife, children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lillian of Turtle Lake; his children, Rick (Becca) of Turtle Lake, Jolene (Craig Reindel) of Bowman and Tim (Jill) of Turtle Lake; his grandchildren, Austin, Luke, Sienna, Emily, Lizzy, Elliott, Gretchen, Josh and Ryder; his brothers, Jim (Joanne) Britton of Turtle Lake and Roger (Joni) Britton of Underwood, ND; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Sandy and Ralph Fischer, Jeanie Manolovitz, Chuck and Karla Wester and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Dick is also survived by some special family friends, Jason and Kara Reiser and their children, Jaden, Kassidy and Kadence as well as, Tanner and Kylee Larson and their daughter, Laramie.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; mother and father-in-law, Roy and Millie Swendsen and brothers-in-law, Harlan Swendsen and Bill Manolovitz.

(Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn-Turtle Lake)