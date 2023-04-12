PINE RIVER, MN - It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Richard "Dick" Daryl Wageman, a larger-than-life personality who left a lasting impact on everyone he met. He was born in Regan, ND on August 15, 1941, to Arthur and Doris (Carlson) Wageman.

Richard attended school in Regan, North Dakota, graduated from Bismarck High School, and attended Bismarck Junior College.

Over the years, Richard passed his passion for competition and personal achievement onto his two sons, Justin and Shawn Wageman, whom he raised with Donna Downey (Carman). His love of livestock and owning land led him to own several ranches in North Dakota and Minnesota. He built his last ranch in rural Pine River, Minnesota, where he spent his final days.

Throughout his life, Richard accumulated many awards, prizes, and trophies for his time rodeoing and raising and breeding horses. Rodeo and roping was a major part of his life throughout North Dakota, Minnesota, and as far away as Oklahoma. Many years were spent team roping with good friend, Kurt Lorenson. Richard also had a big influence and mentorship in the lives of many young ropers. And long-time roper Cory Borman's words of praise about Dick is a testament to his influence.

Richard was an avid hunter and fisherman, always seeking out new challenges and thrills in Montana and beyond, many spent with Mike(y) Anderson. In Richard's younger days, weekends included running coyotes with his greyhounds on the North Dakota prairie, But he also cherished the time with family and his special friend, Dr. Sandy Hanson, who shared a love of genetics and development of horses. Richard's breeding program produced many AQHA and APHA Superior Halter horses and culminated with his winning the American Paint Horse World Championship with his 2-year-old gelding. The pleasure and roping horses he bred and trained were known to be among the best in the upper Midwest. He was so proud of his horses winning the World Championship. And everybody wanted both his roping and pleasure horses.

Richard also had a special relationship with his cousin, Geneva Posey, whom he considered his sister. Spending time on his boat with his family and friends on the lakes around his ranch, Richard loved shooting and sighting in rifles. His love for life and the outdoors will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Doris; and two of his best friends, LeRoy Roehrich and Arnold Bendish. He is survived by sons, Justin (Andrea) Wageman, Shawn Wageman; grandsons, Simeon Wageman, Austen (Kate) Wageman; great grandson, Emerson; cousins, Mary (LaRoy) Baird, Archie Johnson; second cousin, April Cady; and special friend, Dr. Sandy Hanson.

A memorial of life service will be held at Eastgate Funeral Home, 2302 E. Divide Ave. on Saturday, April 15 at 1:00 p.m. CDT followed by a graveside burial service at 2:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens and a reception at 3:00 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel, all located in Bismarck.

Richard touched countless lives with his innate talent for connecting with others.

Richard's family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude for the love, compassion, and support you all have shown their family during this difficult time. They will always be grateful.