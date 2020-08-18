× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Richard Davison, 86, of Bismarck passed away peacefully surrounded by family Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at St. Alexius Health Center. A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Good Shepheard Lutheran Church, Bismarck. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Bismarck Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Richard was born July 14, 1934, in Lawton, where he grew up and graduated from high school. He then attended Mayville State University where in 2014 he was honored with the Distinguished Alumni Award.

On April 20, 1957, he was united in marriage to Marilyn Sellheim and shortly after began his teaching and coaching career in Drayton. His 1958 Drayton American Legion team won both the state and regional championships and Richard was named North Dakota Coach of the Year in 1958. The 1958 Drayton American Legion team was also inducted into the North Dakota Sports Hall of Fame in 2010. Although his time in Drayton was short, the friendships he made lasted a lifetime.