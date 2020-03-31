Richard Christy

Richard Loren Christy, 92, Henderson, Nev., died March 23, 2020 at Silver Hills Health Care Center in Las Vegas, Nev.
Richard was born May 25, 1927 in Pierre, S.D., to Loren Frederick Christy and Mary Josephine (Lewis) Christy. He grew up on the farm during the difficult 30s, and worked with his father Loren doing custom combining to make ends meet. The dirty 30s were too much for many and the family of six (Richard and three younger brothers) moved to Rapid City, S.D., where Richard's father found mechanics work. Richard graduated from Rapid City High School. He and his two younger brothers proudly served in the National Guard and all three were in Europe during WWII reconstruction, rebuilding and doing peacekeeping operations.
He married Irma Jeannine Kulhavy on Sept. 3, 1948, and together they had four children - three sons and one daughter. Richard loved music and people. Richard and his brothers brought harmonicas back from Germany and formed a harmonica band called the Christocrats styled after the famous Jerry Murad and the Harmonicats. He played stand up bass for many years in local bands and was secretary of the local Musicians Union in Rapid City for years. Richard worked as Master Sergeant in the National Guard for a number of years managing materials and supplies in the local armory and later as a supply manager for civilian contractors when the Titan II missile sites were being constructed south of Rapid City.
As the family grew, Richard found opportunity in sales, first with Xerox Corporation. Promoted to a larger sales territory, he moved the family to Bismarck in 1965. Richard's love of people made him a perfect salesman, the profession he continued in until retirement.
In retirement, Richard enjoyed traveling the country to visit family and friends. He loved visiting with family, helping others in need, and didn't forget to have fun. He had such a positive attitude, which lifted up others around him. He was loved by all, and will be dearly missed.
Richard is survived by his children, David (Jan), Douglas (Carol), Julie (Paul) Barth, and Mark (Wendy), his brothers Lawrence and Charles, eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife Jeannine; second wife Dianne; parents; and brother Jim Christy.
Memorial services and interment of ashes will be at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Boulder City, Nev. and scheduled at a later date.
https:/www.neptunesociety.comocationas-vegas-cremation.
