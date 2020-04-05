Richard Burtch

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Richard F. “Dick” Burtch, 93, Minot, ND, formerly of Norwich, ND, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Trinity Hospital in Minot, ND.

Dick was born January 27, 1927, the son of Melvin and Louise (Bortzfield) Burtch on a farm seven miles south of Wilton, ND. When he was three months old, Melvin and Louise moved their family to Maryland Township, eight miles south of Deering, where he lived until he married. He attended a country school in Maryland Township through the 8th grade.

Dick married Nell Webster on June 12, 1949, in Minot at the Congregational Parsonage. Following their marriage, they lived west of Deering. In 1958, they moved south of Deering, where they lived until 2013 when they made the move to Minot. Dick said he “would never leave the farm”, but loved living in Minot. He said many times to Nell “as long as we’re together, it is home”. In February of this year, Dick and Nell moved to Somerset Court Assisted Living, which they both loved. Dick just told Nell last week that it was the closest thing to the Farm.