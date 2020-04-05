Richard Burtch

Richard F. “Dick” Burtch, 93, Minot, ND, formerly of Norwich, ND, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Trinity Hospital in Minot, ND.
Dick was born January 27, 1927, the son of Melvin and Louise (Bortzfield) Burtch on a farm seven miles south of Wilton, ND. When he was three months old, Melvin and Louise moved their family to Maryland Township, eight miles south of Deering, where he lived until he married. He attended a country school in Maryland Township through the 8th grade.
Dick married Nell Webster on June 12, 1949, in Minot at the Congregational Parsonage. Following their marriage, they lived west of Deering. In 1958, they moved south of Deering, where they lived until 2013 when they made the move to Minot. Dick said he “would never leave the farm”, but loved living in Minot. He said many times to Nell “as long as we’re together, it is home”. In February of this year, Dick and Nell moved to Somerset Court Assisted Living, which they both loved. Dick just told Nell last week that it was the closest thing to the Farm.
Dick did not have many hobbies, except farming, and snowmobiling when he was younger. He used to say if you love what you do, and he so loved the soil, it wasn’t work. Even after moving off the farm, Dick continued to go and help almost every day until he was 89. Dick truly loved the Farm, but not as much as he loved his family. He was a small man in stature, but larger than life in kindness and honesty. Dick had no enemies and many friends everywhere he went. Dick loved Nell and his family more than life itself. He was always concerned about Nell and everyone else – never himself.
No man ever worked harder to make sure his family always had everything they needed and wanted. Life was hard many times, but he never complained and through almost 71 years of marriage, Dick and Nell weathered many storms, always together.
Dick loved having his nieces and nephews to the farm in the summer and was a mentor and role model to so many of them. Dick was not a hunter, but no one loved the “deer camp breakfasts” more than Dick. He would sit at the head of the table and quietly take in the stories and the laughs with a big smile on his face, just loving having the big farm house filled with family and friends. The many tractor rides, snowmobile rides, sledding parties, and bonfires will be remembered forever by so many of his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and many of their friends.
Dick was a quiet man, but always had a word of wisdom or “advice”. He’d say “I don’t know, that’s what I’d do” with a shrug. We all knew when we’d say something and he’d shrug or raise that eyebrow, he had an opinion, but you weren’t going to get it! He was loved by so many and will be missed more than words can say.
Dick was strong in his faith and was a member of Congregational United Church of Christ in Minot, the Moose Lodge, was a member of the Deering School Board, and served on the township board in Maryland Township for many years.
Dick is survived by his loving family: his wife, Nell (Webster) Burtch, Minot; Children, Judie (Bill Teply) Wiltse, Bismarck; Richard “Tom” (Marilyn) Burtch, Minot; Joni (Daryl) Ostdahl, Minot; JaNelle (Ken) Herslip, Minot. Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren, Jason (Christy) Wiltse, Kyleigh, Jayden, and Chase, Minot; Amanda McClure, Brayden and MacKenzie, Mandan, ND; Aimee (Adam) Bader, Logan and Norah, Grand Forks, ND; Matt (Leanne) Burtch, Bruin and Layla, Minot; Jenna (Damon Gene) Burtch, Vince and baby girl due in July, Mandan, ND; Katie (Jason Robb) Vollmer, Matilynn, Walker, Nick, Lilly, and Blake, Minot; Tanner Larson, Grand Forks, ND; Danielle (Brandon) Reichenberger, Urijah and Nolen, Minot; Samantha (Jocelyn Walz) Herslip, Minot; Dereck (Rafa) Ostdahl, West Fargo, ND; Ashley (Mat Sondag) Ostdahl, Tayte and Liva, Sawyer, ND; and Brittany (Don Zimmerman) Ostdahl, Minot; Special Nephew – Rick (Barb) Webster, Williston, ND; Brother-in-law, Tom (Marlene) Webster, Minot; Sisters-in-Law, Evelyn Ballweber, Deering, ND; Cleone (Jim) Okken, Cheney, WA; and many nieces and nephews who were all very special to him.
Dick was preceded in death by his Mother and Father, Melvin and Louise Burtch; Mother and Father-in-Law, Bertha and Leon Webster; Daughter, Vicki Arlene Burtch; 3 brothers; 2 sisters; and numerous nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, who were all like his own brothers and sisters.
Celebrating the Life of Richard Burtch (due to the Coronavirus Pandemic)
A Private Family Funeral by invitation will be held Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at 1:00 pm at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Minot.
Burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Minot, ND.
Visitation: A private family viewing will take place at Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Congregational United Church of Christ in Minot.
The service will be livestreamed for the public to view and can be accessed by going to YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkw5wBH7W_IUwKUcuLvhgOw.
Those wishing to sign the online register and share memories may access the online obituaries section at (www.thompsonlarson.com).
