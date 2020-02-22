Richard Berland

Richard “Dick” Berland, 66, Jamestown, passed away Feb. 19, 2020 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

Dick was born on April 29, 1953 in Minot to Don and L. Jean Berland (Berg). He graduated from Hettinger High School in 1971.

Memorial Service: 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 24, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Jamestown.

Prayer service: 7 p.m., Sunday at Williams Funeral Home, Jamestown.

Burial: at a later date this spring.

