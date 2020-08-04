You have permission to edit this article.
Rich Husfloen of Mandan passed away July 24, 2020.

Rich graduated from Center High School. He enjoyed cooking and watching his favorite teams — the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco Giants.

Rich is survived by his daughter Abby, his parents Lee and Regina and sister Dana (Kelly) Bryan. He was preceded in death by his sister Rana. He loved all his family.

There will be a grave site burial for immediate family at a later date.

