Rev. Otto Schmitt

Rev. Otto Walter Schmitt, 95, of West Fargo, died peacefully on Friday, July 17, and is now at home with his Heavenly Father.

Born to Jacob and Albina (Bertsch) Schmitt on a farm southeast of Regent on Nov. 6, 1924, Otto attended elementary school in the rural school in Chilton Township. He completed high school in Mott. He graduated from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn., in 1948 and married LaVerne A. Bolme on Aug. 28, 1949.

After graduating from Wartburg Theological Seminary, Dubuque, Iowa, in 1952, he was ordained into the ministry. He served parishes in Richardton, Gackle (where he preached in German at the Neudorf Lutheran Church), Max, and Cando; rural Northwood (Silver Lake) in Iowa, and Walcott (Richland), Colfax, and Fargo.

In June of 2017 he celebrated the 65th anniversary of his ordination, for which he chose this scripture from Romans 8:38-39: “For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor rulers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers nor height, nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.”