Renee French, 71, died Feb. 29, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Health, Bismarck. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck. There will be no visitation. Cremation has taken place.

Renee was born on Sept. 8, 1948 to Warren and Wilda Guenthner in Bismarck. She attended schools in Bismarck and graduated from Bismarck High School in 1966. Renee found a companion as feisty as herself when she married Kent French. Together they raised two boys, Jeff and Steve, who were the light of her life. When grandchildren arrived, she found a new focus and loved every minute in the role of grandmother.

Her work-career included a position with Governor Sinner's Office, over 20 years at MDU/WBI as campus manager, and several years at the Baptist Home. She loved traveling, but her life was cut short before her bucket list was fulfilled. Renee was a very compassionate person, always ready to help those in need. Her dear friend, Diane Snow-Benfiet, could tell you many great stories of their joint adventures. We fondly remember Renee's zest for life and her love of Mama Mia, Grease, and all musicals.