Regina Schmidt, 88, Bismarck, passed into glory on Aug. 8, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Health. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave., Bismarck. For the safety of all attending, masks are required. A private luncheon for immediate family will follow.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.
Regina was born Dec. 29, 1931, in Logan County to Stanislaus and Katherine Wald. She attended a country school south of Napoleon. While her fiancé, Vince, was serving in the Korean War, Regina's sister, Margaret, was involved in a farm accident. Regina spent eight months helping care for her three young children. Upon his return, Regina and Vincent Schmidt were married on June 22, 1954, at St. Anthony´s Church.
Regina was a stay at home mom until 1974 when the youngest of her six children started school. She then had a long career in food service beginning at McDonalds. She journaled that her first boss asked if she had friends who would like a job, because if they worked as hard as she did, they were interested in hiring them. She continued her career at Century High School, Wachter Middle School and then retired while working at Dan's Supermarket.
Regina was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church and involved in Lady's Auxiliary, Circle Club and joined her husband in serving married couples through the Marriage Encounter Ministry. She was also a long time Blood Donor.
Regina often showed her love through food. Although she spent her time growing up on the farm “out in the field with the boys” and not learning how to cook, she spent her time as a wife and mother perfecting some dishes her family would come to request often. Yeast buns, kuchen, fried noodles, cabbage rolls and German potato salad to name a few. She had a sweet tooth. Things that went well with coffee were her favorites: graham crackers, caramel rolls, oatmeal raisin cookies, apple pie and ice cream with saltine crackers.
Regina was very social. She loved going dancing with her husband, Vince, having coffee with friends, joining her family for fun shenanigans, playing bingo, bowling and playing pinochle whenever she had a chance. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her heart's treasure that brought her pure joy.
Regina is survived by four daughters and two sons-in-law, Deb Hausauer, Bismarck, Colleen Schmidt, Omaha, Neb., Mary and Tom Hulm, Bismarck, Sandra and Gus Miller, Lincoln, Neb.; her nine grandchildren, Jason, Chad, Kathy, Kara, Jayme, Matthew, Jake, Joshua and Aleah; six great-grandchildren, Abby, Emily, Matthew, Elizabeth, Caleb and Stryker; and sister, Sister Gerard Wald, Bismarck.
Regina was preceded in death by her husband, Vince; her parents; daughter, Linda; son, Gary; and siblings, Margaret, Julia, Anton, Barbara, Joe, Katie, Alois, Frank and Andy.
Expressions of sympathy can be mailed to 3765 Kingston Drive, Bismarck, ND 58503.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.