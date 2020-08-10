× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Regina Schmidt, 88, Bismarck, passed into glory on Aug. 8, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Health. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave., Bismarck. For the safety of all attending, masks are required. A private luncheon for immediate family will follow.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Regina was born Dec. 29, 1931, in Logan County to Stanislaus and Katherine Wald. She attended a country school south of Napoleon. While her fiancé, Vince, was serving in the Korean War, Regina's sister, Margaret, was involved in a farm accident. Regina spent eight months helping care for her three young children. Upon his return, Regina and Vincent Schmidt were married on June 22, 1954, at St. Anthony´s Church.

Regina was a stay at home mom until 1974 when the youngest of her six children started school. She then had a long career in food service beginning at McDonalds. She journaled that her first boss asked if she had friends who would like a job, because if they worked as hard as she did, they were interested in hiring them. She continued her career at Century High School, Wachter Middle School and then retired while working at Dan's Supermarket.