Rebecca Miller (Becky) Thomason

MANDAN - Rebecca Miller Thomason (Becky) of Mandan, ND, age 54, passed away on January 13, 2023, at St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck after a long illness. She is survived by her husband, Rev. Walter Allen Thomason, her sons Benjamin, John, and David Elijah, and her father Rev. John M. Miller, all of Mandan. She is also survived by her brother Mark Miller of Los Angeles, CA and Charles Miller of Blaine, MN. She is preceded in death by her mother, Berna Sanders Miller of Mandan.

Becky was a graduate of Mandan High School where she was on the swim, volleyball, and track and field teams. She received her B.A. from Baylor University in Waco, TX and her Master of Divinity degree from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, KY.

She divided her career between being a mental health counselor, a High School English teacher in NC and MD, and being a homemaker.

Becky was an avid sports fan (especially for her Baylor Bears) and enjoyed gardening, literature, poetry, and teaching Sunday School. She was proud to be from North Dakota and loved sharing about its unique culture. She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend.

A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Mandan on February 4, 2023, at 2 p.m.