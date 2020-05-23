Rebecca Burns

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rebecca Jo Burns, 70, Bismarck, loving mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at her home. A private family Mass of Christian burial was held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Mandan, with Rev. Josh Waltz officiating. There will be no visitation, as cremation has taken place. Inurnment will be in Mandan Union Cemetery.

Rebecca, or Becky as she was known, was born Feb. 10, 1950 in Bismarck to Richard J. and Leota M. (Jochim) Burns. Raised in Mandan and for a short time in Cheyenne, Wyo., she was one of seven siblings.

Rebecca went to St. Joseph's Grade School in Mandan and graduated from Mandan High School in 1968. As she was growing up, the family spent many summer weekends at their Lake Isabel cabin swimming, boating and skiing. Shortly after graduation, she moved to New Jersey with a friend and then to California. In the following years she traveled to India, Thailand, France, Spain, and London and later moved back to North Dakota.