Rebecca Burns

Rebecca Jo Burns, 70, Bismarck, loving mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at her home. A private family Mass of Christian burial was held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Mandan, with Rev. Josh Waltz officiating. There will be no visitation, as cremation has taken place. Inurnment will be in Mandan Union Cemetery.
Rebecca, or Becky as she was known, was born Feb. 10, 1950 in Bismarck to Richard J. and Leota M. (Jochim) Burns. Raised in Mandan and for a short time in Cheyenne, Wyo., she was one of seven siblings.
Rebecca went to St. Joseph's Grade School in Mandan and graduated from Mandan High School in 1968. As she was growing up, the family spent many summer weekends at their Lake Isabel cabin swimming, boating and skiing. Shortly after graduation, she moved to New Jersey with a friend and then to California. In the following years she traveled to India, Thailand, France, Spain, and London and later moved back to North Dakota.
She was a registered Certified Nurse Assistant and worked as such in Minnesota and North Dakota until she retired. She spent many winters in Arizona with her mother. They would go to the flea markets and spend time at the facilities in the Golden Vista Resort in Apache Junction as well as searching out new places to eat. She loved to do crafts and work in her flowerbeds and small garden and was diligent about exercising at the YMCA and other fitness facilities in Bismarck and Mesa, Ariz. Rebecca was diagnosed with lung cancer in the summer of 2019 and had been going through radiation and chemotherapy for the past year.
She is survived by her daughters, Carrie (Gabriel) McDaniels and Kelli Carlson; grandchildren, Killian McDaniels, Henrik and Samuel Jagersma, sisters Linda Ohm and Sheryl (Mike) Massey; brother, Robert (Cheryl) Burns; sisters-in-law, Judy Mae Burns and Judy Frances Burns, many nieces, nephews and cousins who will all miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by an infant child, Thomas Weiser Jr., her parents, Leota and Richard, brothers Ronald Burns, Rick Burns and Rory Burns, and nephews R.J. Burns and Ryan Burns.
Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.
