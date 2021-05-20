Raymond Vetter
Raymond Vetter, age 97, of Elgin, passed away on Sunday morning, May 16, 2021 at the Jacobson Memorial Hospital Care Center in Elgin.
The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. MDT Monday, May 24, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Elgin with Pastor Hazel Behrens officiating. Following a time of luncheon and fellowship, burial will take place at the Ebenezer Cemetery, northwest of Elgin with full military honors being afforded by the George W. Snook American Legion Post #246.
Visitation will be held Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. MDT at the Evanson Jensen Funeral Home in Elgin with a family service to start at 4 p.m. MDT.
Ray's funeral service will be livestreamed and available for viewing on his obituary on the Evanson Jensen Funeral Home website.
Raymond Vetter was born on Feb. 11, 1924 to Otto and Lydia (Leischner) Vetter and raised on his parents' farm in rural Elgin. His school through the eighth grade was a one room country school. Ray graduated from Elgin High School in 1942. He continued to work on the farm and taught school near the farm for one year.
Ray was inducted into the U.S. Navy in March of 1945. He received his basic training at the Great Lakes Naval Base near Chicago, Illinois. He spent the next 13 months as a fireman first class in the Marshall Islands during WWII. After returning from the service with an Honorable Discharge, he married Loretta Sprenger on Nov. 28, 1946. They had a wonderful marriage, of 1 day short of 45 years, until the time of Loretta's passing from cancer on Nov. 27, 1991.
In 1947 a position for rural mail carrier in Elgin was opened for which Ray was appointed. He started serving this mail route on Dec. 21, 1947 and served on the Elgin and Heil rural route until 1988 when he retired. He also started a “hobby” farm around 1960 raising Shetland ponies and a few registered Angus cattle which grew to a much larger herd! He raised and sold many bulls through the years and his cattle were his pride and joy.
Ray was a very active member of the community. He was a lifelong member at the Old Leipzig Ebenezer Church where he had been a Sunday school teacher, deacon, and a Quartet member for many years. He also volunteered delivering senior meals to the “old people” as he would say! He participated in men's coffee at Dakota Hills and was an active member for many years in the Germans from Russia and the American Legion until his age and health no longer allowed him to do so.
He was a resident of the Jacobson Memorial Care Center from October of 2014 until the time of his passing from this life early Sunday morning, May 16, 2021 at the age of 97.
Ray will be deeply missed by his two sons and one daughter-in-law Ron, Denver, Colo.; and Kerry and Pam, Hazen; two granddaughters Kristy (George) Young, Scottsdale, Ariz.; Amber (Paul) Moch, Mandan; one grandson Jordan (Whitney) Vetter, Lincoln; two step granddaughters Diana Ornelas and Denise Moreno, both of Denver, Colo.; one great-great-granddaughter and numerous great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Loretta, daughter-in-law Bea, brother Emil, four sisters Edna Schock, Huldah Schulz, Lorraine Zimmerman, and Elsie Vetter in infancy.
A special thank you to the staff at Jacobson Memorial Care Center for the care they have given Ray, along with three very special ladies who have given us their outpouring of love and support during this difficult time: Ramona Weikum, Janice Vetter, and Chris Gathright.
Condolence cards may be mailed to: Kerry Vetter 1046 2nd Ave NW Hazen, ND 58545