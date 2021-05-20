Raymond Vetter

In 1947 a position for rural mail carrier in Elgin was opened for which Ray was appointed. He started serving this mail route on Dec. 21, 1947 and served on the Elgin and Heil rural route until 1988 when he retired. He also started a “hobby” farm around 1960 raising Shetland ponies and a few registered Angus cattle which grew to a much larger herd! He raised and sold many bulls through the years and his cattle were his pride and joy.

Ray was a very active member of the community. He was a lifelong member at the Old Leipzig Ebenezer Church where he had been a Sunday school teacher, deacon, and a Quartet member for many years. He also volunteered delivering senior meals to the “old people” as he would say! He participated in men's coffee at Dakota Hills and was an active member for many years in the Germans from Russia and the American Legion until his age and health no longer allowed him to do so.

He was a resident of the Jacobson Memorial Care Center from October of 2014 until the time of his passing from this life early Sunday morning, May 16, 2021 at the age of 97.