Raymond Rothmann, 83, Bismarck, passed away April 12, 2020 at his home of 40 years.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held for immediate family at 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 17. A livestream will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page and a recording will be posted on their website. An Honor Guard Inurnment will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery for immediate family.
Raymond was born on Feb. 7, 1937 at his family homestead in rural Washburn to John and Hulda (Gledd) Rothmann. In 1956, he married Carolyn Huston and was blessed with three sons. In 1974, he married Marlyn Mohs and was blessed with two stepdaughters and one stepson.
He entered a lifetime career in the U.S. Army in 1955, with nearly two years of Active Duty and 35 years of Active Reserves from which he retired as Command Sergeant Major. He received decorations and awards too numerous to list proving his dedication and love of our country. He was a member of AMVETS and American Legion. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, woodworking, and camping with friends.
Raymond is survived by his sons, Bryan (Earlene) Rothmann and Danny Rothmann, both of Washburn; stepdaughters, Lindy (Brian) Orn, Stirum; Vonnie (Collin) Weisz, Underwood; stepson, Kirby Mohs, Hyden, Idaho; and 19 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marlyn; son, Bradley; his parents; three brothers, Marvin, Gordon, and Clayton; and three sisters, Marjorie Mehrer, Esther Wagner, and Dorothy Mckitrich.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorials to the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, 1825 46th St. Mandan, ND 58554.
