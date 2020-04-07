Raymond Pulkrabek

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Raymond J. Pulkrabek, 81, passed away peacefully at home on April 5, 2020.

Due to the COVID 19 epidemic, a private family Mass will be held Wednesday, April 8, at the Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan, with internment at the Mandan Union Cemetery immediately following.

Ray was born to George and Charlotte (Gardner) Pulkrabek on Oct. 22, 1938. He had two brothers, Harold and Jack. He was raised on a farm south of Mandan. He attended St. Joseph's Catholic School and country school in Morton County.

Ray married Marlene Vogel on Sept. 8, 1958. Together they raised four children: Raymond Jr., Malinda, Malissa, and Melanie. As a teenager, Ray worked at Kist Livestock and Ernie's Friendly Mobil. Later he worked for Mandan Creamery and Cloverdale Foods. In 1977, he and Marlene started R & F Landscaping and Hauling which they owned and operated for over 40 years.

In his later years, he and Marlene looked forward to the winters in Arizona and traveling throughout the Southwest and Mexico. Along the way, he made many special friends. He enjoyed spending the mornings at McDonald's drinking coffee and chatting with friends. He was a member of the Mandan Eagles and Mandan Moose Club.