Raymond Pulkrabek

Raymond J. Pulkrabek, 81, passed away peacefully at home on April 5, 2020.
Due to the COVID 19 epidemic, a private family Mass will be held Wednesday, April 8, at the Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan, with internment at the Mandan Union Cemetery immediately following.
Ray was born to George and Charlotte (Gardner) Pulkrabek on Oct. 22, 1938. He had two brothers, Harold and Jack. He was raised on a farm south of Mandan. He attended St. Joseph's Catholic School and country school in Morton County.
Ray married Marlene Vogel on Sept. 8, 1958. Together they raised four children: Raymond Jr., Malinda, Malissa, and Melanie. As a teenager, Ray worked at Kist Livestock and Ernie's Friendly Mobil. Later he worked for Mandan Creamery and Cloverdale Foods. In 1977, he and Marlene started R & F Landscaping and Hauling which they owned and operated for over 40 years.
In his later years, he and Marlene looked forward to the winters in Arizona and traveling throughout the Southwest and Mexico. Along the way, he made many special friends. He enjoyed spending the mornings at McDonald's drinking coffee and chatting with friends. He was a member of the Mandan Eagles and Mandan Moose Club.
His greatest joy in life was his wife and family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ray was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather, always being there for his family in every way possible.
Ray will be deeply missed by his wife Marlene and children, Raymond (Sandi) Pulkrabek, Malinda (Steve) Schneider, Malissa Pulkrabek (Joe Morman), and Melanie Meeves; grandchildren, Michael (Dana) Scholl, Lacey (Jared) Christensen, TJ Edinger (Onika Messmer), Kayla Elter, Taylor (BreAnna) Pulkrabek, Waylon (Wynter) Buechler, Brooke Pulkrabek, Madison Meeves, and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Charlotte; brother, Harold; sister-in-law, Joyce Pulkrabek; father-in-law, Anton S. Vogel; mother-in-law, Monica (Bohl) Taylor; son-in-law, Keith Meeves; and special friend, Duane Buechler.
Please visit www.weigelfuneral.com to share your memories of Ray and your condolences to his family.
