You have free articles remaining.
Raymond Morrell, 85, St. Anthony, died March 25, 2020 in a Bismarck hospital. His remains have been cremated, a private ceremony is pending, coordinated through Bismarck Funeral Home.
Those wishing to sign the online register book or leave a message of condolence please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Morrell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.