Raymond Morrell, 85, St. Anthony, died March 25, 2020 in a Bismarck hospital. His remains have been cremated, a private ceremony is pending, coordinated through Bismarck Funeral Home.

Those wishing to sign the online register book or leave a message of condolence please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.