Raymond Kruckenberg, 93, of Mandan, formerly of Hazen, ND, passed away peacefully, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Edgewood Vista of Mandan. Services will be held at 10:00 AM CST, Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Hazen with Pastor Bill Wagner officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior at the church. Per family's request, we strongly encourage all in attendance to wear a mask.