Raymond Hauer Jr.

Ray, age 78, passed away. Ray was born to Raymond and Katie Hauer Lipp. He was raised on the family farm near Hague. He served in the ND National Guard. He moved to Circle Pines in the mid 1960's, married Darlis Wood; they raised three children there: Donnie Mae, Troy and Shane.

Ray's siblings Luella Volk, Bernice Mitzel, Joe and Florence Hauer, James and Darla Hauer. Funeral services were held at Fort Snelling National Cemtery with military honors.

