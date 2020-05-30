Ralph Winge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ralph Milton Winge, formerly of Litchville, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of May 26, 2020 at Missouri Slope in Bismarck. Ralph was born Aug. 25, 1925, the second of five children born to Mabel (Gregorson) and Albert Winge while they lived on Albert's homestead near Van Hook. He attended elementary and high school in that community, graduating from Van Hook Consolidated School.

Ralph graduated from NDSU with a major in agricultural economics, attending only fall and winter quarters. Ralph and his parents purchased the farm in Litchville after being displaced by the Garrison Dam project in the 1950s.

In 1958, he was elected to the North Dakota House of Representatives. He represented his district for eighteen of the twenty years between 1958 and 1978. While serving in the Legislature, he also actively farmed.

Ralph married Jane Williamson in Tallahassee, Fla. on March 1, 1974. Together, they continued to live on the farm in Litchville.

He was a kind man who made friends easily and helped his neighbors. He was a steward of the land his entire life. As he would always say, “Be good, and be careful. And if you can, do both.”

Ralph is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jane Winge.