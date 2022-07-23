Ralph Wetzstein

Ralph Wetzstein, 82, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Bismarck. A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Ave., Bismarck. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E. Divide Ave., Bismarck. A prayer service and a time for sharing of memories will be held at 6 p.m. Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck.

Ralph was born on May 21, 1940, to Christ and Elizabeth (Barth) Wetzstein on May 21, 1940. He was the youngest of 16 children. He grew up on the family farm near St. Anthony. Ralph graduated from Mandan High School in 1958 and then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He was honorably discharged in 1962. Ralph attended and graduated from Capital Commercial business college in 1970.

In 1971 he began his career with the US Fish and Wildlife Service and the US Department of Agriculture. He retired in 1995 due to his health. Ralph married Rita Pool on May 29, 1971, in Bismarck. They have one daughter, Rachelle Wetzstein.

He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and a life member of AMVETS in Bismarck. In his earlier years, Ralph enjoyed fishing, camping, vacationing, and spending time with family and friends.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Rita; daughter, Rachelle; two sisters: Rose Braun and Kathleen Nickolson; and his in-laws: Karen Wetzstein, Myrna Weber, Jane Vander Wal and Jerome (Linda) Pool; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Margaret Wetzstein; six brothers: Mike, Vincent, George, John, Peter, and Paul; seven sisters: Eugenia Leder, Amelia Ferderer, Scholastica Mildenberger, Minnie Schmidt, Margaret Leingang, Mary Ann Polensky, and Maggie Hermanson; brothers-in-law: Henry Weber and Willis Vander Wal; and nephew, Daniel Vander Wal. To read Ralph's full obituary and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.