STEELE - Ralph John Schroeder, age 96, of Steele, ND, died April 3, 2022, in Maple Plain, MN; born in Richmond, MN Aprl 3,1926, son of Luke & Ann Schroeder. He served in the Army Air Force in WWII and then worked for the Great Northern Railroad for 39 years until 1985. He married Trudy Jenssen on June 7, 1947 and had five children. They settled in Steele, ND, in 1970. He loved to hunt and fish, tinker in the shop and play pinochle or cribbage.