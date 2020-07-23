Ralph Dockter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ralph N. Dockter, 63, of Littleton, formerly Bismarck, left this earth on July 16, 2020, to be with his Lord and his beloved daughter Rhiannon. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Edna Dockter.

His wife Robin and three sons Ryan (Tammy), Ramsey and Remington (Courtney) grieve the loss of this great man. Ralph's five grandchildren Emily, Hannah, Seth, Burke and Camille will miss him and his dad jokes.

Ralph adored watching Hannah (15) and Emily (16) grow up over the past 13 years. Burke (2) was his best buddy and a big reason Ralph and Robin moved to Colorado. Millie (Camille) was only 3 weeks old when “Papa” got sick but she was the apple of his eye.

Ralph was born Sept. 25, 1956, in rural Streeter. He was the youngest of five children – Linda (KC) Inman, Ron (Devona), Clyde (Arlys) and Rodney. Ralph grew up in Wishek where he met his wife Robin Ost and they were married Aug. 12, 1978. Ralph was the COO for Dan's Supermarket, Inc. until his retirement in 2015. He planned to spend his remaining years surrounded by his wife and children, grandchildren and many close family and friends. These relationships are what made him happiest.

Memorial service will take place at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Bismarck at a date to be determined.