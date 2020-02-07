Quinton Lee Bellon, 55, Watford City, died Feb. 4, 2020, at his home. Memorial services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Bismarck Funeral Home.

Quinton was born in Mandan on May 24, 1964, to Andrew Bellon and Kathleen Crowe.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Quinton loved spending time with his family. He loved his hobby farm and his animals, to hunt and fish, and working on old pickups and tractors. Most of all he loved his family. He will surely be missed by all who knew him.

Quinton is survived by his wife, Karen Jean Bellon, Watford City; son, Cody James (Monica and Alex) Bellon, Watford City; daughter, Cassandra Rose (Ryan) Bellon, Land O Lakes, Wis.; brothers, Raymond (Cindy) Bellon and Michael (Sally) Bellon; sisters, Helena (Randy) Riehl and Sharon Bellon; many nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Cathrine Lynn Schumacher; and numerous other family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Kathy.

If you wish to leave the family a message of condolence please visit www.bismarckfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.

To plant a tree in memory of Quinton Bellon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.