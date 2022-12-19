 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Priscilla Eckroth

  • 0
Eckroth
Terry Teamer

MANDAN—Priscilla Eckroth, 82, of Mandan, passed away December 17, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Rev. Josh Waltz as celebrant. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 20, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Women of the Moose Ritual at 6:30 PM and a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to read the full obituary, watch the livestream, sign the guestbook and share memories with her family.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

U.K. nurses go on strike, demand better pay to cope with inflation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News