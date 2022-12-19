MANDAN—Priscilla Eckroth, 82, of Mandan, passed away December 17, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Rev. Josh Waltz as celebrant. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 20, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Women of the Moose Ritual at 6:30 PM and a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to read the full obituary, watch the livestream, sign the guestbook and share memories with her family.