PJ Trondson

PJ (Sayler) Trondson, 71, Underwood, passed away peacefully at her home June 21, 2020.

Priscilla, only known as PJ, was born March 6, 1949, in Riverdale, the daughter of Rudolph and Helen Sayler. PJ attended Garrison public schools. She married Monty Trondson Aug. 14, 1999. PJ served the communities of Garrison and Underwood, starting as a meal deliverer and Outreach worker with the Mercer McLean County Commission on Aging. PJ then managed the Underwood facility until retiring.

PJ, always busy, loved to garden, hunt, fish and can pickles. Not accepting of retirement life, she opted to become an entrepreneur. PJ and family worked to open P.J.'s Place in Underwood.

PJ lost her long and hard battle with cancer at home surrounded by family. She was known for her independence, strong will, bullheadedness and very big heart.

PJ is survived by her husband, Monty; daughters, Melanie Baughman (Emery Zook) and Heather Hayek; stepdaughters, Becky Olson (Dusty) and Rachel Trondson (Joe Klein) and son, Michael Sayler; grandsons, Zackery Reiser, Tucker Olson and James Zook; granddaughters, Winter Sayler, Ella and Ally Weiskopf and Ella Zook. She is also survived by her beloved dog, Itsy Bear, along with countless extended family and friends.