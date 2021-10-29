Pius Jangula Jr.

Pius Jangula Jr., Bismarck, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 26, 2021.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, November 1, 2021, at St. Mary's Church, 806 E. Broadway Ave, Bismarck.

Visitation will take place from 2-4 p.m. with a vigil/rosary service from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

Pius was born in Butte, Mont. on January 20, 1952, to Pius Sr. and Wilhelmina (Scherr) Jangula, he was the second of twelve children. He graduated from Linton High School and went on to attend Bismarck State College.

He was married to the love of his life, Karen (Mosset) Jangula for 47 years, a union in which they had three children: Melody, Tyler and Kristin.

Pius was employed at Cenex and Dakota Building System but found his true passion at Northwest Contracting for 37 years. He attempted to retire however, his desire to be a devoted and hard worker kept him there. He wanted the job done right!

Pius was a wonderful man that was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished. Our “grandpa/papa” as he was called by his grandchildren or “Butch” or “PJ” by his siblings, was an amazing husband, dad, big brother and jack-of-all-trades. He was known for his handy-man skills and was always working on a project at home, his cabin and shop.

He loved spending time with his wife, kids and grandchildren which included hunting, fishing and spending time with friends and family at Cattail Bay. Pius also loved sports, especially football and was a true Vikings fan. He and his brothers even have a brick with their names on at the U.S. Bank Stadium home of the Vikings.

He is survived by his wife Karen; his daughters, Melody (Glanville) (Chad) Reimche, Kristin (Brian) Baroky; grandchildren; Austin, Ethan, Ella Glanville, Willa and Hayden Baroky, step grandchildren; Jacob, Ashton and Shaun Reimch as well as his siblings; sisters, Rose, Verna, Linda, Cindy and Mary and brothers, Vern, Gary, Ron, Glen, Gordy and Dean.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Tyler, and all family and friends that have passed.

