Phyllis Lura
CARRINGTON - Phyllis Lura, 102, Carrington, ND passed January 17, 2023.
Sons, Larry (Janice), Philip (Darnell), Kevin (Jane), Mitch (Karla), Randy (Lori) all from Carrington. Daughters, Karen (Lenny) Behm, Minot. Kristy (Larry) Haisley, Bismarck.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, Carrington.
Followed by fellowship at Carrington Golf Course.
To view memories of Phyllis, view full obituary, view Funeral Service and sign the online guestbook, visit https://www.evansfuneralhomend.com/obituaries/lura-phyllis/