BISMARCK - On a sunny, Saturday March 4th, the most beautiful girl in the world, Phyllis LaDue, went to join Jesus to start her eternal life. Everyone who knew Phyllis knows of the bright shining light she radiated everywhere she went. In her earthly life she had many trophies, her most prized, was her children and grandchildren. Together with her sweetie, Mac they raised 5 children, Shelly, J.C., Tiffiany, Amber, and Fredrica. Eventually becoming proud grandparents to: Peyton, Sydney, Lathan, Cassidy, Kallen, Willow, Karsen and Canyon. Her Greats, Bently and Bristol.

Phyllis was born in Chamberlain, SD on March 18, 1949, to F.W. and Lucille (Langdeau) Thompson. Phyllis's fond childhood memories were of her beautiful grandma Thompson and her father. Her grandmother was always the classiest lady, outfitted in beautiful dresses styled with a string of pearls, handbag and clean white gloves. Her grandmother taught her lots of what she knew about being well put together and how to keep a home. Phyllis cherished this and passed these traditions down to her children and grandchildren. Her Daddy F.W. Thompson she credited for his undying passion of making sure his children were cared for no matter the circumstances. She admired her daddy for the hard work he put forth to independently support their family through ranching, raising bucking horses and trapping.

It was always her nature to look beautiful, therefore upon her time to start working, Phyllis pursued beauty school while staying with her sister and brother-in-law in Dallas, Texas. She never worked in a Salon, but she still utilized her skills throughout her life. The house was frequently occupied with ladies getting their hair fixed up. Gram was always well put together herself. She took great care to maintain her appearance, especially her hair and nails.

Phyllis found true love when she met Mac LaDue at a rodeo in North Dakota. It was love at first sight and they married October 4, 1974. They celebrated 48 beautiful years together in marriage. The trials of life eventually lead The Lord to them, and he was always first place in her family. They praised him abundantly through the bible studies they hosted at home, on the road, and whoever they came in contact with throughout the country. The Holy Spirit moved through her then and nearly 40 years later it still is.

Rodeo played an intricate part of the family they formed together as one. Every summer they would hit the rodeo trail. Phyllis adored meeting other roper's wives and keeping their company while she would sit and video her Sweetie's runs. While each year brings new changes, some things held true year after year for Mac and Phyllis; they always had their particular parking spots at the rodeo grounds, you knew if you rode with them, you always had the best snacks on the road, and they were always up for an adventure because they were no stranger to driving. Whether it was 100 miles or 10, they would drive anywhere for a good dinner or whatever the next "honey-do" project was. Gram loved to capitalize on any opportunity to gather all of us together. Of all of our reasons to assemble as a family, food was our favorite.

Phyllis had a great love for flowers and eagerly anticipated the arrival of spring each year so she could plant fresh batches around her home. Gardening brought her great joy, and throughout the summer, she savored every moment of sitting on her deck with Papa, sipping her special homemade lemonade, and eating juicy watermelon. She especially loved receiving flowers from us, and we took great pleasure in surprising her with them. Seeing her face light up with joy at both big and small arrangements was a true treat.

Mom was the perfect example of a mother, even though she lost her own at a very young age. She was a Ferocious Lioness to her cubs and a fearless protector. Mom taught her family to be unified and defend one another. She ensured her children had everything they needed, no matter how much they had. You never went without anything with Gram. Everything was always in abundance.

Gram was the best grandmother a grandchild could dream of. She would never miss anything her grandchildren needed her at. It was always a given Papa and Gram would be in attendance, and usually one hour early. Her grandchildren were her crown jewels.

Gram was our biggest cheerleader, because she admired the strong work ethic her children and grandchildren possessed. Always singing our praises, whether it was something small like texting her we loved her or large milestones and accomplishments. Gram never missed a moment to share her pride and love for us with the world. The topic was always us kids, what we were doing, where we were or what he got for her. Gram was a bright shining light, and everyone she encountered could feel her radiate. She would quickly remind you to always let your light shine, don't forget who you are, where you come from, and who you belong to. Gram's bright glow drew to many additions to our large loving family. All of our friends and family cherished her as we did, and she had many children that she chose and took as her own.

Papa and Gram are the best travel partners you could ever ask. They always have the biggest smiles on their faces matched with the biggest level of excitement. Anytime you would ask Gram what they wanted to do on the trip they would remind you they were just happy to be there and ask what we were eating for supper. We are so blessed to have taken them to numerous places. They renewed their 40th wedding anniversary vows on a beach in Hawaii, we ate fresh lobster in Maine, on the trip of Gram's dreams. We watched her Cowboys score touchdowns from the best seats in AT&T Stadium and cheered for her favorite bull rider at PBRs across the country.

She was an elegant Gram. She loved beautiful clothes and jewelry, and she loved shopping for them. Gram was always sparkling and dressed up with somewhere to go. If there was an innovative kitchen, gardening or home tool, Gram had it, and we all wanted it too. She would try anything that sparked her interest without hesitation. She shopped for it all, but if it came in just the right shade of copper, you knew she had to have it.

For over 30 years Phyllis worked at the Opportunity foundation in Williston. She shared all of her life with the ladies at work, and they shared theirs with her. They watched her children turn into adults and her grandchildren multiply. The Opportunity Foundation was very special to Gram, and she honored the abundance of time she spent with them. On her 50th birthday they surprised her with 50 roses, and she never forgot them. We knew Gram was always in the best of care when she was with them because they watched out for each other through anything. She thought it was time for her to retire on her 73rd birthday, but she never truly did. Her work family was so special to her, she carried on working 2 days a week. They weren't quite ready to see her go, and she wasn't ready to leave.

Gram was an active member of the Circle of Grace Bible Study; she kept her eyes on Jesus no matter the condition of her health. She continued to hang onto his Robe until March 4th, when she rose to Heaven to hug THE ROBE of Jesus (Mark 5:25-34).

Gram is survived by her Husband Mac LaDue, her children Shelly (Lucian) Harvey, J.C. (Melanie) Johnson, Tiffany (Tex) Hall, Amber (Dale) Kling, Fredrica (The Baby). Grandchildren Peyton (Gage) Gay, Sydney (Bill) Martin, Lathan Hall, Cassidy Smith, Kallen LaDue-Bruington, Willow (Aidan) Johnson, Canyon Kling. Great Grandchildren Bently Gay and Bristol Gay. Her Sisters Ella James, Iva Jean Bolman, Carla Kurtz.

Gram is preceded in death by her parents F.W. and Lucille (Langdeau) Thompson, brothers John, Joseph, Arlen, Alvin and Kim Thompson.

Proverbs 31:26-31

When she speaks, her words are wise, and she gives instructions with kindness.

She carefully watches everything in her household and suffers nothing from laziness. Her children arise up, and call her blessed. Her husband praises her

"There are many virtuous and capable women in the world,but you surpass them all!"

Charm is deceptive, and beauty does not last; but a woman who worships the LORD will be greatly praised. Reward her for all she has done. Let her deeds publicly declare her praise.