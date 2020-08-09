Phyllis Kocher

In August 1957, Phyllis married Roger Kocher. Roger was in the U.S. Army, so they were stationed in Arizona where the first two of their four children were born. After his discharge, they moved to California where they had two more children. Phyllis worked at Preston Electronics for five years. While she was there, she completed two years of leadership courses/training. In 1975, they moved the family back to North Dakota where she worked at Cathedral Church for three years. From 1975 to 1981, she worked various jobs. She went to work for the Bismarck Public School District in 1981 until her retirement in 1993 due to health issues. Following her retirement, she joined in her husband's business, running the office out of their home.