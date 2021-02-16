Phoebe DeKrey
Phoebe DeKrey received her angel wings with family by her side on Feb. 12, 2021. It was a difficult journey that lasted 280 days but she was surrounded by her family and friends that made road smoother along the way. Phoebe battled courageously but passed away peacefully at Sanford hospital. We take comfort in knowing Phoebe's physical afflictions have been taken away. “But those who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength: They shall mount up with wings like eagles. They shall run and not be wary. They shall walk and not faint.” -Isaiah 40:31
A Memorial Service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at GracePoint Church, 205 43rd Ave NE, Bismarck. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Burial will be held at a later date. A livestream of Phoebe's service can be found at GracePoint Church's website.
Phoebe was born to Lawrence and Jerda Blumhagen on Jan. 7, 1961. She graduated in 1979 from Steele High School. Phoebe married her husband Tom DeKrey and after living in Valley City while Tom attended college, they returned to the family farm and resided in Steele for many years.
Phoebe had a home daycare and ran a cake, cookie and candy business from her home. She would later go to work as a bank teller and processor for the Bank of Steele and later Northland financial and Gate City Bank in Bismarck. Phoebe and Tom relocated to Cando in 2004 where Phoebe was employed at First Community Credit as a loan processor and then became employed as an insurance policy processor for Family Mutual Insurance Company.
Phoebe and Tom moved from Bismarck in 2007 to present where Phoebe transferred to the Family Mutual Insurance Company branch office.
She celebrated life through her family and friends and loved holiday gatherings. You could always count on her to plan and make lists to ensure that everyone had a good time especially the 4th of July and Christmas which was never complete without her meticulously decorated cookies.
Phoebe also enjoyed scrapbooking and made many memories with her friends on weekend scrapbooking retreats. The scrapbooks she made will forever capture the special moments she shared with family.
Phoebe's special place was Lake Isabel where she and Tom would spend countless hours taking pontoon rides together around the lake at sunset. Nothing in the world seemed to matter as long as they were together on their evening pontoon ride.
Phoebe is preceded in death by her (father) Lawrence Blumhagen; sister, Jolene Geise and mother-in-law, Verla DeKrey.
Phoebe is survived by her husband Tom DeKrey; daughter, Sarah Badding; son-in-law, Brandon Badding; granddaughters, Cora Badding and Aubrey Badding; son, Steven DeKrey; daughter-in-law, Emilie Vomhof-DeKrey; granddaughter, Aeryn; son, Robert DeKrey; granddaughters, Athena DeKrey and Scarlet DeKrey; father-in-law, Glen DeKrey; brother-in-law, Tim (Lynn) DeKrey; sister-in-law, Beckie (Burton) Youngs; brother-in-law, Kelly (Beth) DeKrey and numerous nieces and nephews as well as great-nephews and nieces.
Phoebe will be forever missed.
To share memories of Phoebe and sign the guestbook, visit www.eastgatefuneral.com.