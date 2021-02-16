Phoebe DeKrey

Phoebe DeKrey received her angel wings with family by her side on Feb. 12, 2021. It was a difficult journey that lasted 280 days but she was surrounded by her family and friends that made road smoother along the way. Phoebe battled courageously but passed away peacefully at Sanford hospital. We take comfort in knowing Phoebe's physical afflictions have been taken away. “But those who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength: They shall mount up with wings like eagles. They shall run and not be wary. They shall walk and not faint.” -Isaiah 40:31

A Memorial Service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at GracePoint Church, 205 43rd Ave NE, Bismarck. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Burial will be held at a later date. A livestream of Phoebe's service can be found at GracePoint Church's website.

Phoebe was born to Lawrence and Jerda Blumhagen on Jan. 7, 1961. She graduated in 1979 from Steele High School. Phoebe married her husband Tom DeKrey and after living in Valley City while Tom attended college, they returned to the family farm and resided in Steele for many years.