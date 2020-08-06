× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Peter Wetzel, 94, Glen Ullin, passed away Aug. 4, 2020, at Marion Manor, Glen Ullin. Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Evangelical Congregational Church, Glen Ullin, with Rev. Albert Lautenschlager officiating. Visitation is scheduled for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Friendship Cemetery, Glen Ullin.

Peter was born Feb. 3, 1926, rural Glen Ullin, to Henry and Christina (Stauss) Wetzel. He was raised on the family farm near Glen Ullin.

He married Irene Doll, July 5, 1948, together they had a daughter. He worked for numerous road construction companies as a blade operator. He enjoyed butchering, blowing snow with his John Deere tractor, collecting miniature horses and large equipment. He enjoyed spending time with his friends, having coffee. He also loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his daughter, Lynda Kottre; two granddaughters, Trish (Kerry) Fitterer, and Amy (Darin Rudland) Lively; five great grandchildren, HaLeigh (Dustin) Hibl, Heather (Tanner) Erickson, Ashton Lively, Destinee Fitterer, and Landyn Fitterer; brother, Eddie (Agnes); sister, Irene Schnaidt; sister-in-law, Phyllis Wetzel, numerous nieces and nephews.