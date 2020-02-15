Peter Reiser

Peter John Reiser, 65, Lincoln, passed away on Feb. 12, 2020.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

There will be no visitation, cremation has taken place.

Peter was born on Dec. 5, 1954, in Turtle Lake to Lillian and Marvin Reiser. Peter graduated from Washburn High School, attended Bismarck State College, and received his associate's degree in electronics.

He went on to join the Marines in 1973. Peter experienced many new things at this young age of 19, being a Marine jarhead. He traveled to many countries, saw many different cultures, and even had some time to run some hot rods!

In June of 1976 Peter, an E4, had his team on a training expedition and a horrible tragedy happened. The helicopter went down, killing eight out of 10 men. Peter was the last remaining survivor. Pete received several awards, one for National Defense Service, another for the Medal of Good Conduct, he also got a Sharpshooter Rifle Badge. And if you knew Pete, he loved to drive those amphibious tanks around!

In 1984, Pete married Cynthia Baier. They shared 35 wonderful years together and in that time, raised three children.