Peter Novy Jr.

Peter Novy Jr.

{{featured_button_text}}

Peter Novy Jr., age 71, passed away on April 7, 2020 at the Soldier's Home in Chelsea, Massachusetts. No services will be held. Burial will be at Massachusetts National Cemetary in Bourne, Massachusetts.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Donna Lou Novy, brother, Richard Novy and sister Susan Carmen.

To plant a tree in memory of Peter Novy, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News