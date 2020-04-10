Peter Novy Jr., age 71, passed away on April 7, 2020 at the Soldier's Home in Chelsea, Massachusetts. No services will be held. Burial will be at Massachusetts National Cemetary in Bourne, Massachusetts.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Donna Lou Novy, brother, Richard Novy and sister Susan Carmen.
