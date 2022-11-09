 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Peter Joseph Fischer

  • 0
Peter Joseph Fischer

BISMARCK - Peter Joseph Fischer, the infant son of Dane and Ashley Fischer, Bismarck, was born and passed away on November 3, 2022.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, at Pro-Cathedral of St. Mary, 806 E Broadway, Bismarck, with Rev. Jared Johnson celebrating. A service livestream will be available on the funeral home's website.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A rosary/vigil service will be held at 7:00 p.m.

Burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.

To sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Midterm elections: Voting snag in Arizona fuels election conspiracy theories

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News