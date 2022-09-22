 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peter J. Kuhn

BISMARCK - Peter J. Kuhn, 79, Bismarck, passed away September 20, 2022, at a local hospital. Graveside services will be in Mandan Union Cemetery, 1:00 PM, Friday, September 23, 2022. There will be a Celebration of Life for family and friends from 1:30-3:30 PM, following the committal at DaWise-Perry / Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Trail. Per Pete's wishes, cremation has taken place.

In lieu of flowers, family prefers memorials to the Central Dakota Humane Society or ND Make A Wish Foundation.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry / Mandan Crematory, Mandan, North Dakota.

