BISMARCK - Peter J. Kuhn, 79, Bismarck, passed away September 20, 2022, at a local hospital. Graveside services will be in Mandan Union Cemetery, 1:00 PM, Friday, September 23, 2022. There will be a Celebration of Life for family and friends from 1:30-3:30 PM, following the committal at DaWise-Perry / Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Trail. Per Pete's wishes, cremation has taken place.