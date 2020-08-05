× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mass of Christian Burial for Peter Glatt will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Hague, with Father Shannon Lucht and Father Leonard Eckroth officiating.

Visitation will take place from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Myers Funeral Home; rosary to begin at 7 p.m.

Burial will follow at Hague Cemetery, Hague.

Peter Glatt, loving husband, devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at the age of 94, in Strasburg. Peter Glatt was born on March 10, 1926, to Mike and Elizabeth (Sahli) Glatt. Peter spent 12 years as the Emmons County Commissioner and throughout Peter's years he was a member of many organizations and on the board of several, including the FHA Board, ND Dairy Promotion Commission and Farmers Elevator Board, Strasburg Lions Club and the Hague's Snowmobile Club. Peter was also a lifetime Knights of Columbus member with the St. Mary's Council No. 5298, Hague. He enjoyed his time that was spent with all his organizations.