Mass of Christian Burial for Peter Glatt will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Hague, with Father Shannon Lucht and Father Leonard Eckroth officiating.
Visitation will take place from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Myers Funeral Home; rosary to begin at 7 p.m.
Burial will follow at Hague Cemetery, Hague.
Peter Glatt, loving husband, devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at the age of 94, in Strasburg. Peter Glatt was born on March 10, 1926, to Mike and Elizabeth (Sahli) Glatt. Peter spent 12 years as the Emmons County Commissioner and throughout Peter's years he was a member of many organizations and on the board of several, including the FHA Board, ND Dairy Promotion Commission and Farmers Elevator Board, Strasburg Lions Club and the Hague's Snowmobile Club. Peter was also a lifetime Knights of Columbus member with the St. Mary's Council No. 5298, Hague. He enjoyed his time that was spent with all his organizations.
Peter lived a full and happy life, with no regrets or complaints. He cherished time spent with family and friends, loved helping others and would do anything to lend a helping hand. Dancing, bowling, fishing, gardening, farming and woodworking were his life-long passions. Peter had a sense of humor under that rough exterior, a heart of gold and love for his family. He loved teasing and playing pranks on people, especially the grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Peter is survived by his children, Pearl and (Robert) Kiefer, Bismarck; Perry and (Jeannie) Glatt, Bismarck and Pam and (Leo) Meier, Hague; his grandchildren, Kim Kiefer, Mike Kiefer, Brent Meier, Katie Webster, Kristen Dewitt, Kayla Eisenbarth; his sisters, Mildred Wald and Clara Olson; his brothers, Jack Glatt and Alvin Glatt.
He is preceded in death by his wife Phyllis Glatt who passed away in 2011; his parents, Michael and Elizabeth Glatt; sisters, Katherine Jangula, Lena Bauer, Mary Manley, Barbara Schumacher; brothers, Pius, John and Ben.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.