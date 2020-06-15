Perry Nelson, 51, Bismarck, passed away unexpectedly at his home from natural causes, Friday, June 12, 2020. A gathering celebrating his life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 20, at the Nelson Family Farm, three miles North of Hamberg. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place.
Perry was born Dec. 21, 1968, at Harvey, to Byron and Gail (Stadig) Nelson. He was raised and educated in Maddock and graduated from Maddock High School. Following high school, he attended NDSSS in Wahpeton. On May 13, 2019, he was united in marriage to Jill Kalberer in Las Vegas.
Perry was a welding specialist for DMVW Railroad. He was known for using hot spices. He enjoyed grilling for a crowd. Another one of Perry's favorite activities was drag racing in his 68 Firebird. A highlight of his time racing was when he took first place at Jamestown Drag Racing in 2018. One cannot forget that he found tranquility in fishing. There was always a cold beer in the fridge and every encounter was ended with a friendly, “Stop Again!” Above all, the biggest joys in Perry's life were his wife and daughters, Jordan, Bree and stepdaughter, Mariah.
He is survived by his wife; his children, Jordan Nelson (Joanna Hogness), Fargo, Bree Nelson, and Mariah Lawson, Brandy (David) Brandner, all of Bismarck, and Cody Vetter, Wishek; mother, Gail Nelson, Harvey; two sisters, Shelly (Jack) Kallenbach, Esmond, and Nikki (Rob) Schneider, Bismarck; mother and father-in-law, Dennis (Judy) Kalberer, aunt, Patti Stadig; nieces, nephews and numerous friends.
Perry was preceded in death by his father; grandparents; and uncle, Loren Stadig.
Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.
