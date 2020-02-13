Perpetua Mildenberger

Perpetua “Pat” Mildenberger, 90, Mandan, passed away Feb. 10, 2020 at Prospera on Sunset, Mandan.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, with Rev. Patrick Ojedeji as celebrant. Burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a rosary/parish vigil at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Pat was born on March 5, 1929 to Joseph and Franceska (Hoffman) Paul on a farm near St. Anthony. She married the love of her life, Steven Mildenberger, on Oct. 5, 1948 in St. Anthony.

Pat was one of a kind. She was strong, fearless, and brought fun everywhere she went. She gave and received smiles with everyone she met. She kept herself busy working as a self-employed painterood finisher and a well-loved cafe employee at Kist Livestock. Her passions in life included German baking and cooking, her faith, and being there for her family.

Pat will be deeply missed by her children, Terry (Debbie), Janet (Rich), Cheryl (Tory), Randy (Laura), and Jim (Mary); eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Clara Markel.