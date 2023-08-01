CLITHERALL, MN - Percy Jay Ottmar, 72, dedicated husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend of Clitherall, MN, formerly of Minot, ND passed away on July 20, 2023 in his home, surrounded by family and friends after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Percy was born January 20, 1951 in Bismarck, ND to Al and Edna Ottmar (Martin). He grew up in Mott, ND. He was the oldest of three children and received his elementary and secondary education in the Mott Public School system. Percy graduated from Mott High School in 1969 as class valedictorian. He was a starter all 4 years of Varsity Basketball with the Mott Cardinals. He attended college at the University of North Dakota and graduated with a bachelor's degree in business administration in 1973.

Percy started working for the Bismarck Tempo Department Store in 1973 and soon after was transferred to Santa Fe, NM to become a Store Manager. While working at Tempo, he met his best friend and the love of his life, Caroline Medina. In January of 1977 they were united in marriage in Santa Fe, NM. Soon after they were married, Percy and Caroline decided to move back to Bismarck to make their home, and Percy worked with his father, Al, as a painter for Ottmar Painting.

They were blessed with their first son Jason in May of 1978 and second son, Aaron in September of 1981, completing their family. Later that year, Percy had the opportunity to join Tractor Supply Company as Store Manager in Mandan, ND. Tractor Supply transferred Percy to Minot, ND in 1990 where the family made their new home. During his years with Tractor Supply, Percy became well known by so many in the community and surrounding areas. He also made numerous friends during this time in which he kept in touch with years after he retired from the company. Percy retired from Tractor Supply in 1998 to go back to what he truly loved, painting. He started a new era of "Ottmar Painting" in which he continued up until the Summer of 2022. He was well known for his high-quality painting and the phone was always ringing for the next job.

Percy was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved sharing these hobbies with his sons and grandsons and teaching them the "right way" to do it. Some of the best of memories were made in the Prophet Mountains and the overnight hunting trips. He loved to take his pontoon out on the water with his family. It was appropriately named "Sweet Caroline". A proud moment for Percy was catching a 11 lb 8oz Walleye fishing with his son, Aaron on Lake Sakakawea on the 4th of July, 2019. This landed him the ND Whopper Club. His love for the outdoors led him to the National Wild Turkey Federation in which he was not only involved with, but was the President for the local chapter, Souris River Basin Longbeards. During this time Percy organized numerous shooting and fishing events, including specific disabled, youth and women's events. Over his tenure, he raised thousands of dollars for the club, scholarships, and local organizations. A huge accomplishment for Percy and the club was being able to provide Thanksgiving turkey dinners to families in need, with one year reaching over 900 turkeys. Percy continued to have a huge impact on the organization and the community even after he moved away from Minot. He hung up his turkey call after 25 years, when Percy and Caroline moved to their retirement dream home on Lake Ellingson in Clitherall, MN.

Percy was a people person with a heart of gold. He could strike up a conversation with anyone and know their entire life story by the time he was done. He made so many friends and acquaintances over the years and was loved by anyone who met him. Percy was a man of faith and integrity and would always "do the right thing."

Percy's greatest love was his sweet Caroline. They were side by side in all they did and always took care of each other through good times and bad. He was incredibly proud of his two sons, Jason and Aaron, but nothing compared to the love he had for his grandchildren and the joy they brought to his life. Percy would light up any time they were mentioned and would never miss an opportunity to "brag" about them or spend time with them. He was a blessing to all that he knew. He will be greatly missed but will always be closer to the many hearts and lives that he touched.

Percy's loving family includes: his wife of 46 years, Caroline Ottmar, Clitherall, MN; two sons, Jason (Shannon) Ottmar, Rogers, MN, Aaron (Shantel) Ottmar, Minot, ND; grandchildren: Signa, Sophia, Aaden, Rogers, MN, Kemper, Minot, ND; Brother, Perry (Debbie) Ottmar, Carver, MN; Sister, Paulette (Howard) Thorson, Fargo, ND; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Percy was preceded in death by his parents, Al and Edna Ottmar and grandson, Beau Gruenwald.

Celebration of Life Service: 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 4, 2023 at Our Redeemers Church, Minot. To view a recording of the service, available August 5, or share memories and condolences access his obituary at www.thomasfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Private Interment: Rosehill Memorial Park, Minot

Visitation: Thursday, August 3, 2023 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Thomas Family Funeral Home, Minot.

Memorials are preferred to the Roger Maris Cancer Center at https:/www.sanfordhealthfoundation.org/give/